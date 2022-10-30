We’re back with Kelly Cunningham-Haan and Caleb Copley. Scott County recently broke ground on a new juvenile detention center. There was some controversy about the location and the true need for it.

“When you are dealing with juveniles who are committing violent crimes, one of the things that I think needs to be recognized is adults are using juveniles in the commission of crimes because they believe that essentially will insulate them,” Cunningham-Haan said.

“The juvenile problem is not being driven by adults telling kids what to do and giving them guns and saying ‘Go shoot up the town,'” Copley said. “A lot of it is unstable homes, poverty, and frankly, not enough supervision.”

We want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week. What approach do you think should be taken to address juvenile crime? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com

