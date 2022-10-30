Thanks for checking out this web extra.

Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long.

The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs.

In Scott County, gangs were “a real problem back in the ’90s,” Cunningham-Haan said. “We were able to get that issue shut down by the late ’90s by the virtue of our aggressive prosecution …. Now we have the reemergence of those criminal street groups.”

Copley said he is using an “evidence-based strategy meant to target the groups that are committing the most direct violence in our community …. What we have to do is reassess how we are defining group violence.”

Hear what else the candidates have to say when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.