Decision 2022 is now nine days away. That Tuesday night on Nov. 8 we’ll finally have some answers about who you picked in county races, the state legislature, governor’s races and both chambers of congress.

Candidates are spending millions of dollars trying to get your vote. Of course you still see that in the campaign ads that will dominate the airwaves until then.

Today we’ll take a closer look at one race that isn’t taking up television commercial time. That’s the race for Scott County Attorney, the county’s top prosecutor.

It’s an open seat after Mike Walton decided to retire. These two want the job: Republican Kathleen Cunningham-Haan and Democrat Caleb Copley.

Kelly Cunningham-Haan graduated from Washburn University in Kansas with bachelor’s degrees in law enforcement and corrections. She moved to Iowa and earned her law degree from Drake University.

Cunningham-Haan is essentially a career prosecutor for more than three decades. She started out in the Johnson County attorney’s office, then joined the Scott County Attorney’s Office, where she worked for about 23 years. Cunningham-Haan moved to Kansas for a few years and worked in a district attorney’s office.

Two years ago she returned to Iowa and is now a prosecutor in Muscatine County. She touts her experience prosecuting violent crimes, gangs, drugs and sex offenders.

Caleb Copley’s roots are in Iowa. He was born and raised in the Des Moines area. He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Ambrose University, then went on to get his law degree from the University of Iowa.

Copley is also a career prosecutor. He started out with the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Copley moved from there to be a federal prosecutor.

He worked for a couple of years with the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa from 2019-2021.

Copley came back to the Scott County Attorney’s Office late last year. He promotes his experience prosecuting drug, gun and gang cases.

Copley is running on a platform to reduce gun violence as well as supporting the use of drug courts and mental-health courts that prioritize rehabilitation over imprisonment in these specific areas.

This isn’t a race that’s grabbing a lot of headlines, but it is important with significant implications for the Quad Cities and specifically Scott County.

“Gun violence in particular is a significant problem we’ve been dealing with in the Quad Cities the last few years,” Copley said. The other one for me is Fentanyl … the Fentanyl epidemic and the opioid crisis.”

As a prosecutor, criteria you need to consider include “What are the circumstances of the crime? How does it impact the community>? What is this individual’s criminal history?”

To hear what else they have to say, click on the video.

