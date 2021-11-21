Sen. Duckworth maintains Dems aren’t ignoring inflation while they pursue agenda

We’re back with Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

We talk more about the social spending measure: the so-called Build Back Better plan.

It started at more than $3 trillion, and now it’s $1.75 trillion. A lot hinges on the Congressional budget office determining whether tax revenue on corporations and better IRS enforcement can pay for the spending.

Moderate democrats are waiting on that before supporting the bill, which would lower the cost of education, lower prescription drug prices, increase the deduction for state and local taxes, and clear the way to provide work permits for millions of unauthorized immigrants as well as provide some protection from being deported.

“I think it’s only common sense to allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices,” Duckworth said.

“We’re trying to do this to make sure that billionaires – and that’s about 400 people in the whole country – pay their fair share,” she said.

Watch the video to hear what else Duckworth says about the bill.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home