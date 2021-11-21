Sen. Duckworth touts water-system investments from infrastructure package

President Biden enjoyed one of the best weeks of his administration. He signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law.

it took Democrats months to get it to his desk. The initial proposal called for spending twice this much.

More than $100 billion goes to streets, bridges and highways. Billions also are allocated to railroads, the energy grid and expanding broadband access to underserved areas.

Democrats also want to spend $1 or $2 trillion more on social program they call human infrastructure.

Today on 4 the Record we talk with Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

She says parts of the bill that haven’t been discussed as much are important: “I think the water infrastructure phase – obviously, I’m biased because I led that – but frankly we need to get lead pipes out of the water system,” she said.

Hear what else Duckworth has to say in the video.

