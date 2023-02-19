Another big issue related to border security is the infiltration of illegal drugs - specifically fentanyl these days.

A lot of these substances are made in China. Over the years, we have seen different dangerous drugs penetrate society – PCP in the ‘70s, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, opioids like Oxycontin and now Fentanyl.

There’s been a lot of money spent for the war on drugs, and we discuss with U. S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

“We do need to work with Mexican authorities,” she said. “We also need to up the penalties that are going to the drug cartels.”

That brings us to our question of the week. What steps do you think should be taken to secure the border from illegal immigration and stop the infiltration of illegal drugs? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.