Democrat is 1 of 3 candidates vying for nomination to challenge Grassley

We’re at full speed in our campaign 2022 coverage going into the primaries.

We are 72 days away from Iowa’s primary on June 7. Arguably the biggest contested race in that election is among the Democrats running for U. S. Senate for the chance to take on incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley in November.

Three candidates are qualified to be on the primary ballot: Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst.

There is a significant amount of money in this race already for the primary.

Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer’s experience in fundraising shows in her filings with the federal election commission. She reported alost $724,00 in cash on hand to start the year.

Michael Franken is at $321,000 and Glenn Hurst is at a distant third financially with $34,000.

Whoever wins the primary will need to see that bankroll balloon for the general election.

Chuck Grassley reported more than $3.7 million in cash on hand to start the year for his pursuit of an eighth term in the U. S. Senate.

This morning we’ll get to know Glenn Hurst better. He was born on a U. S. military base in Germany, but grew up primarily in the area of Omaha, Nebraska, when his family settled in the Midwest.

That’s where he went to high school. Hurst earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and went to medical school at the University of Nebraska.

He is a primary-care physician in rural Iowa. He manages his practice in Minden.

This doctor is no stranger to politics. He currently serves on the Minden City Council. Minden is a community of about 600, according to the 2020 census. But his political reach goes farther than that. Hurst also is the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party’s rural caucus and he chairs the Third Congressional District Central Committee.

“I think I come from a very unique perspective,” Hurst said. “I am an independent physician. I am an independent person who understands business, who understands what it takes to make a business thrive.”

Hear what else Hurst has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.