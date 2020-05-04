Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro sees farmers as part of climate solution

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Iowa Senate candidate Eddie Mauro.
We spent a few minutes talking about his climate policy that we couldn’t fit into 4 The Record.
Here’s that part of the discussion.
Climate is an issue Democrats have been touting for years with little success legislatively.
Mauro says the Green New Deal should be adopted.
This is largely seen as aspirational with very little specifics about how to get to zero carbon dioxide emissions, for example.
Mauro explained why he endorses it without any details.
Mauro talks about working with farmers to protect air, water and soil.
A lot of climate policy depends on regulations.
Mauro addressed how he could ensure farmers aren’t hurt by that policy.
