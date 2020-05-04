Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro sees farmers as part of climate solution

​Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Iowa Senate candidate Eddie Mauro.​

We spent a few minutes talking about his climate policy that we couldn’t fit into 4 The Record.​

Here’s that part of the discussion.​

Climate is an issue Democrats have been touting for years with little success legislatively.​

Mauro says the Green New Deal should be adopted.

This is largely seen as aspirational with very little specifics about how to get to zero carbon dioxide emissions, for example.​

Mauro explained why he endorses it without any details.

Mauro talks about working with farmers to protect air, water and soil.​

A lot of climate policy depends on regulations.​

Mauro addressed how he could ensure farmers aren’t hurt by that policy.​

