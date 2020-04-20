Senate hopeful Graham doesn’t buy underdog label or any label for that matter

Democrat is among 5 candidates vying to challenge Joni Ernst in Iowa​

We are living through conditions we probably never thought we’d ever see.​

This public health crisis changed all of our routines.​

Americans are united in the determination to survive this pandemic.​

Americans also have a variety of opinions about how to do it.​

That’s where the people we elect to serve come into the equation, and yes, this happens to be a big election year.​

I’m doing what i can to keep you up to date on some significant races in the Iowa Primary on June 2.​

One of the biggest races on the ballot is the Democratic contest for the U.S. Senate to challenge incumbent Joni Ernst in November.

Five candidates: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods round out the list.

They vary widely when it comes to money.​

Greenfield leads the pack at more than $2 million in her campaign account to start the year., Michael Franken is in six digits, Kimberly Graham is at more than $41,000 to start the year and Eddie Mauro has almost $1.5 million.

Cal Woods had not filed with the Federal Election Commission.​

We will get to know Graham better this morning.

She was born and raised in Oceanside, California, a community in Orange County.​

She earned her bachelor’s degree in humanities from the University of California at Irvine.

She moved to Iowa about six months before starting law school at Drake University.​

Graham earned her degree and lived in Iowa ever since.​

Politically, Graham never ran for office before.​

Like all of the other Democrats in the field, she never held elected office before.​

She started her legal career working for a small practice, then created her own firm that handles a lot of family law cases.​

She’s dedicated to children’s advocacy and collaborative divorce matters.​

Graham doesn’t like being labeled, but she is arguably the most liberal Democrat in the field.​

She’s a single mom and a long-distance runner who’s finished a marathon and several half-marathons.​

Graham is confident she has the intelligence and endurance to win.​

I spoke with her earlier this week utilizing Zoom about the challenges she faces to win.​

Chances

Graham comes into the primary as one of the underdogs in the race.​

She explained how she can set herself apart to swing voters her way, why she thinks she can win one of the most powerful jobs in the state and what she can do to make up the gap in campaign finances.

Democratic Socialist?

Graham might be the most liberal Democrat in this race.​

She’s the only candidate in the race who supports Medicare for All.​

The others all favor a public option in the health care debate.​

She also pushed a $15 minimum wage, student loan forgiveness, the Green New Deal and more.​

That seems to put her in line with Bernie Sanders on the issues at least.​

So, is Graham a Democratic Socialist?​​

See her answer and the entire conversation in the video above.

