Senate Republicans prioritize Supreme Court over pandemic stimulus

Parties divided on benefits of new pandemic relief legislation

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hart.

There was one topic we didn’t have time to bring you on 4 The Record about the Senate activity in Washington D.C.

We saw Senate Republicans work incredibly fast this week to push the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court through the Judiciary Committee.

Republicans are determined to get that done despite polling that most Americans feel the decision should be left up to whoever wins the presidency in November.

At the same time Senate Republicans haven’t moved on a new pandemic relief package.

There’s some give from the White House this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later said he doesn’t expect a deal before the election.

There doesn’t seem to be the same urgency.

Kaufmann and Hart discussed what this says about the priorities on Capitol Hill.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

