We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

The city’s capital budget would set aside almost $8 million to make repairs to sewer lines. Davenport is like cities across the country where water mains, sewer mains and gas lines are aging.

How much can this bring the city’s sewer system up to speed?

Will the city need to allocate this kind of money for years to come?

There’s also more than $100 million the city council already approved separate from this budget. Some of that work will be done this year, like the flood mitigation project to protect the city from another record flood like we saw in 2019. That includes addressing the storm sewer system.

“When we do the sewers, we also do the streets,” Matson explained. “If the sewer’s under the street, we’re going to do the street. And if we don’t do the sewer, you’re not flushing your toilet.”

To hear what else Matson has to say, click on the video.

