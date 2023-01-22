We’re back with Iowa State Representatives Monica Kurth and Gary Mohr.

State lawmakers are considering legislation that follows along the lines of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

House File 8 wouldn’t allow any instruction or discussion from kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation or gender identity. House File 9 would not let schools acknowledge a child’s gender identity that’s different from the birth certificate without parental consent.

“All our schools have children now that come from non-traditional families,” Kurth said. ….”What this bill does is not allow even a discussion with the student.”

“Based on my history, my values, my upbringing, I think it’s totally inappropriate to be talking to kindergarten through third grade students about sexual orientation,” Mohr said.

To hear more of what our panelists have to say, click on the video.

We want to hear what you have to say, too, and that brings us to our question of the week. What do you think about the Iowa proposal to restrict discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.