Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases

Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases

Anyone who spends a few minutes with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski learns quickly how passionate he is about the job.

No one can last 34 years without it.

Here’s more of his conversation with host Jim Niedelman.

“We’re going to listen to you. We want to know what the Quad-Cities is thinking,” Sikorski said.

In the video, you can hear what else he shared.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.