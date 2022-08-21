Retiring chief would use 'magic wand' to get more community involvement

Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s interview with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

We covered a lot of ground we couldn’t bring you on 4 the Record. This part of the conversation starts with what he considers the high points of his career.

“My outlook on policing is so much different in today’s day in 2022 than it was in 1988 when I started,” he said. “Leadership – it’s about having vision and what that looks like.”

Watch the video to hear more about what Sikorski had to say about his law-enforcement career.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.