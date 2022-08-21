Retiring Davenport police chief says the community has the biggest role in solution

Davenport’s about to turn a big page: Police Chief Paul Sikorski will leave his post in eight days. This week, the Davenport Police Department hosted an open house for anyone to come by to say goodbye to Sikorski in person.

It’s the only department where he has worked as an officer. His last day will cap off 34 years with the department – the last 6 ½ years as chief.

Among the topics he addresses is violence in the community.

“Arresting our way out of it is not an option,” he said. “I think we as a nation have proved that …. The community is a huge part to the solution.”

In the video, hear what else Sikorski has to say.

