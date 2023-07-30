The bitter fight over defense spending isn’t over yet.

On Thursday night, members of the U. S. Senate gave the OK to the National Defense Authorization Act.

It was an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 86 to 11. Now it’s time to work out the differences with the version Republicans passed in the house that would get rid of the military’s policies on access to abortions and transgender care.

These hard right positions are also the motivation for U. S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s ongoing blockade of promotions in the military – something he’s been doing since February.

Adopting the National Defense Authorization Act and the blockade of military promotions are a couple of issues dividing politicians lately.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into that with U. S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

It’s not unusual to see some disagreement in the debate surrounding the National Defense Authorization Act. That’s typically about money. What’s it like to have social issues such as abortion, diversity and transgender care at the center of it?

“Basically, (Tuberville) has rejected every off ramp and instead is choosing to hold the military’s readiness hostage for his own social agenda,” Duckworth said.

To hear what else Sen. Duckworth has to say, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.