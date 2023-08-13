Host Jim Niedelman shares a laugh with Mike Pence over a controversial topic:

Pizza.

“I read that during your term as vice president you’d like to unwind on Friday nights with pizza,” Niedelman said. “Thin crust, right?”

To hear how Pence answers, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.