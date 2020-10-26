Some Republican Senate incumbents distance themselves from president before election

Thanks for taking time to watch the rest of our panel discussion with Jan Weber and Karl Rhomberg.

One issue we didn’t have time for on for the record is the battle for the U.S. Senate and the political posturing in the run up to the election.

One of the things to watch election night will be which party winds up in control of the U.S. Senate.

Democrats think they have a chance to retake it.

There are 23 Republicans running for re-election compared to only 12 Democrats.

That has Republicans playing defense.

Democrats need to gain a net of four seats for their goal.

Now, after almost four years some Republicans in tight races are trying to distance themselves from President Trump.

The website FiveThirtyEight.com summarized a few of them.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said over the summer she struggled with the idea of supporting the president, Martha McSally of Arizona wouldn’t answer where she’s proud to support the president, Susan Collins of Maine won’t support confirming the Supreme Court nominee before the election and John Cornyn of Texas over the weekend made an interesting comparison.

Calling he said the Republican Party’s relationship with Trump a bad marriage.

Weber and Rhomberg discussed what this stance so late in the campaign signals for these Republicans.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

