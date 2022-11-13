We survived the election and all of those campaign ads you saw on this television station and all the rest. A few races are still up in the air. Control of Congress is getting clearer, but it’s not final.

However, it looks like more of the same in Illinois and Iowa.

First, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds easily won re-election and she’ll enjoy wider Republican majorities in the state legislature.

Illinois has a similar story except, of course, it leans heavily in favor of the Democrats. Gov. JB Pritzker secured a second term in office with a comfortable win.

He will also enjoy strong Democratic majorities in both chambers in Springfield to pursue his policies.

One high-stakes race that took a while to decide was the battle to replace Cheri Bustos in Congress, a seat definitely considered up for grabs after the new political boundaries were drawn, and after it was such a close call two years ago.

The Illinois 17th Congressional District seat didn’t get called until early Wednesday. Democrat Eric Sorensen held onto the seat for his party. He claimed almost 52 percent of the vote over Republican Esther Joy King.

The margin of victory was only about 8,000 votes. More than 240,000 votes were cast in this race.

Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King spent more than $6 million combined trying to punch their ticket to Washington, D.C.

Sorensen talks with host Jim Niedelman about his win, how being a local celebrity played into his win, and tackling the learning curve.

On being recognizable from his career as a meteorologist, Sorensen said, “I think that there is that connection. And I think that it transcends politics. Because when we start talking about weather, it’s the one thing that connects us all.”

To hear more of what he has to say, click on the video.

