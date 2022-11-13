We’re back with Illinois Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen. He has less than two months before he takes the oath of office.

He talks about his priorities for the district and his perspective on a divided Congress.

“We’ve got to make sure it’s a continuation of what the people here have already gotten,” Sorensen said. “We’ve got to make sure that everything is there in the Farm Bill that is going to meet the demands of the next five years.”

Click on the video to hear what else he has to say.

