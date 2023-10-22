Unstable leadership not good for country regardless of party

It’s been a weird two weeks after the uproar on Capitol Hill in the House of Representatives.

Republicans get rid of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, then struggle to find a replacement, all because a very small faction within the Republican Party forced the issue.

Matt Gaetz led eight members of the Freedom Caucus to do it.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann to discuss this topic.

“When you have a small margin, a small majority, and you have two competent people vying to be the next Speaker of the House, I think this is to be expected,” Kaufmann said.

“Let’s wait and see if they can even get a leader …. It’s like having three parties in the House,” Pence said.

To hear more of what our panelists think, click on the video.

