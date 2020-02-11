Sports betting delays have local Illinois casino losing to Iowa

Halpin & Anderson confident wagering will be ready during baseball season

Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson and Illinois State Representative Mike Halpin joined 4 The Record for a conversation. This is the second part of that interview.

Sports gambling

Both Illinois and Iowa adopted legalized sports betting last year.

Iowa got its system operational quickly. There’s no activity in Illinois.

Anderson and Halpin discussed how much the delay is hurting Illinois and if they are you OK with it.

Recreational marijuana

Legal pot got off to a hot start with the new year in Illinois.

The state recorded more than $39 million in sales of recreational marijuana in January.

New frontier data indicates that’s the second highest number per capita for the first month of business for any state where it’s legal.

Only Nevada beat it.

The sky hasn’t fallen.

Halpin and Anderson discussed what they think about the response in Illinois.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

