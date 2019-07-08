Strip malls, townhomes & sports complex additions mark Bettendorf expansion

You don’t have to do much driving around Bettendorf to see construction work happening. Its share of the new Interstate 74 bridge is unmistakable.

There are also some low-key, but significant projects going on in the city, including new construction off of 53rd avenue.

Some townhomes there are already built with more on the way.

The subdivision is called the Village of the Woodlands. They will be joined by the Shops of the Woodlands.

The land for that retail development has been cleared.

There’s also a strip mall that’s almost finished near the intersection of Devils Glen Road and Middle Road. It makes it a pretty crowded lot. Retail and restaurants are expected there.

The building sits right in front of the ColoHub data center.

It’s a large space that’s been there a while. The ColoHub building itself doesn’t require a lot of parking.

But, parking could be in short supply once businesses take up space at the strip mall.

One other we’ll mention that’s certainly not the last is the work being done around the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Work continues on the Cambria Hotel.

There are four other commercial buildings either finished or under construction.

A few businesses are already operating there.

No, you don’t have to go far in Bettendorf to see construction work. That brings a smile to Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. He joined 4 The Record for a conversation.

Population

We aren’t seeing a lot of population growth in the Quad Cities as a whole.

Gallagher discussed how much does the population needs to grow in Bettendorf to fill the new homes, to meet the demands of businesses and sustain the business growth.

Sports complex

Work continues on the property surrounding the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

The hotel is being finished. More restaurants are moving into the lot there.

Gallagher addressed how much interest there is in developing the property on the other side of Middle Road and how much of a priority that is for the city.

New strip mall

Work is being done on a lot near Middle Road and Devils Glenon a new strip mall structure being finished.

That’s right in front of ColoHub at an intersection that’s getting very crowded.

Gallagher talked about what he thinks about development like that becoming the norm in Bettendorf and if there is a risk to surrounding neighborhoods becoming less secluded.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

