Substance questioned in DNC’s ‘Hollywood’ production

One national political convention down. One to go.

Democrats put on the best show they could think of under the circumstances to make their argument why Joe Biden should be the next president.

Milwaukee was the host site in name only.

The Democratic National Convention was largely a prepackaged event, more than it has been ever before because there was no one in the room.

Recorded speeches, video vignettes and a roll call vote scattered across the country that officially nominated Biden for president.

All to make it as energetic and emotional as possible given the empty convention hall in Milwaukee.

Biden accepted his party’s nomination Thursday night, calling on Americans to unite.

“Let us begin you and I together, one nation under God. United in our love for America. United in our love for each other. For love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment. This is our mission. May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight! As love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of the nation. And, this is a battle we will win and we’ll do it together,” said Biden.

Biden is now the Democratic Party’s nominee in his third run for the presidency in his life.

There were a lot of different messages presented during this convention.

The Democrats are trying to cast a very wide net for November.

We talked at length on this week’s 4 The Record with Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

We saw a lot of studio production this week from the Democrats.

It seems the party tried to be as creative as possible under the current climate.

High-profile politicians from the past and present.

Celebrities and no crowds.

Millage and McNeil discussed what they thought of the COVID convention format and how effective it was in delivering the different messages.

Kamala Harris had her moment Wednesday night, accepting her party’s nomination as vice president with passionate references to her family.

The daughter of divorced parents raised by a single mom pushed the argument that she can help Biden bring the country together.

“I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly. We will speak truths and we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us. We believe that our country, all of us, will stand together for a better future,” said Harris.

She embarks on a campaign to be the first woman elected vice president.

Running mates often are assigned the role to be the attack dog on the ticket to go after the other side.

Millage and McNeil talked about how well she introduced herself to people in the country who didn’t know her and if she showed herself to be up to the task.

