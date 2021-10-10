Sullivan brings $10 million to governor’s race focused on outcomes, not politics

We continue our introduction of the Republican candidates for Illinois governor vying for the chance to challenge JB Pritzker next year.
Here’s a refresher of the six candidates in the race right now:
- former state senator Paul Schimpf
- current State Sen. Darren Bailey
- Cheryl Erickson
- Christopher Roper
- entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan
- entrepreneur Gary Rabine.
We all know money will be a big factor in the race, and there’s already some big money involved.
Take a look at their cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, with third-quarter reports due Oct. 15:
- Schimpf with $116,000.
- Bailey at almost $500,000.
- Erickson, still new to the race, hasn’t filed a financial report yet
- Roper has less than $300.
- Jesse Sullivan made his presence felt when he launched his campaign in September, reporting donations of almost $11 million – that dwarfs the field.
- Gary Rabine has close to $300,000.
Sullivan is from Petersburg, Ill., outside of Springfield. He earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies and theology at Saint Louis University, and he has a master’s degree in global governance and diplomacy from Oxford.
Additionally he earned an MBA from Stanford University.
Sullivan, who never has held elected office, founded a social venture while in college called Live One World.
He spent a year and a half in Afghanistan as a military contractor, a private citizen working for the Department of Defense as a strategic analyst.
While he was at Stanford, he started a venture capital company called Alter Global that provides seed money to startup companies all over the world.
“In Illinois, we have a lot of people who need jobs created,” Sullivan said. “And growing the economy here in Illinois is my entire focus.”
There’s a lot of uncertainty in this campaign with more than eight months until the primary, and this already-large field could get larger.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.