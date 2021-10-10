Sullivan on governor’s race: ‘It’s not about left vs right, this race is about down vs up.’

Republican campaigns against high taxes and corruption in hopes to challenge Pritzker

We are back with Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan.

What would Sullivan do to get his agenda adopted in Illinois where Democrats are likely to still control the branches of the state legislature?

Sullivan is taking some heat for a new political ad set as biographical. He worked in Afghanistan as a contractor for the military – a uniformed civilian. But the ad shows him in uniform in Afghanistan.

How does Sullivan respond to critics who call this misleading?

Hear everything Sullivan has to say about this issue, the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations in the video.

“Right now, we’re down as a state … one of the most corrupt states in the nation,” Sullivan said.

