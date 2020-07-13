Supreme Court ruling brings bipartisan agreement that president is not above the law

Unclear whether SCOTUS decisions that opens President Trump to subpoenas will lead to criminal prosecution

Here are some of the topics addressed by this week’s panel on 4 The Record:

A big ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the president’s tax returns.

The United States will stop backing the World Health Organization.

The fight to make wearing masks mandatory pits state and local governments against each other.

All things we’ll talk about this morning with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Gregg Johnson, a Democrat and the former president of AFSCME Local 46.

Masks

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called on the federal government to order everyone to wear masks.

That isn’t happening.

So some local governments are doing it on their own.

Muscatine’s mayor gave the order.

Iowa’s attorney general says the mayor doesn’t have the authority, that it’s up to the state.

Scott County is considering it.

Grubbs and Johnson discussed if local governments have this authority the same way states try to claim independence from federal overreach.

WHO withdrawal

This week the Trump administration began the formal process to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

The timing of the move in the middle of the pandemic raises eyebrows.

The administration has been at odds with the WHO.

Democrats and Republicans criticize the move.

Most of the WHO’s money comes from the united states — more than $400 million last year alone.

Johnson and Grubbs talked about the ramifications of this move from a global health perspective and in terms of the country’s leadership around the world.

SCOTUS

Two of the most anticipated Supreme Court rulings of this session came Thursday.

The justices ruled President Donald Trump doesn’t have immunity when it comes complying with subpoenas from prosecutors or Congress.

That means prosecutors in New York will be able to access the president’s financial records and tax returns for their investigations into Trump’s business affairs.

The president can still try to fight it.

It’s not so fast for Congress to get the access.

The high court sent that matter back down to lower courts for further review.

Grubbs and Johnson addressed how much this changes the balance of power between Congress and the White House now and in the long-term.

