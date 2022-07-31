Thanks for clicking on this web extra.

Our panel discussion with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert ran long.

It’s a healthy conversation that we pick up now with the growing power of the Supreme Court.

Republicans and Democrats each criticize the Supreme Court when it issues rulings they don’t like and call them activist justices.

Has the Supreme Court become too powerful without a realistic mechanism in place to check it?

“The Supreme Court is out of step with the American public by a margin of 60/40 at least on some of these issues,” Schwiebert said.

“We’re talking about a court where the outcomes aren’t liked,” said Kaufmann, who referred to court packing. “There’s plenty of manipulation and schemes for manipulation in the Democratic party to do this.”

Hear their other thoughts on the Supreme Court in the video.

