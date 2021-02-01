Tammy Duckworth confident $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package will pass

Senator from Illinois expects all Democrats in Senate to fall in line

Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

President Joe Biden is pushing a $1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief package.

It proposes economic and health care relief.

The Democrats are addressing issues like larger individual payments and support for state and local governments, as well as increased unemployment benefits — all items where Democrats say the recent $900 billion legislation fell short.

Duckworth expressed how confident she is that all 50 Democratic Senators will fall in line and addressed the concerns about spending and the rising national debt.

One more area President Biden addressed quickly after taking office is immigration.

He signed an executive order to put a moratorium on deportations.

A federal judge intervened and blocked the order.

The president’s pushing legislation for a pathway to citizenship.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa slammed the idea, calling it mass amnesty and more radical than earlier proposals that didn’t clear Congress.

Duckworth explained why Americans should expect a different outcome this time.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.