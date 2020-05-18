Theresa Greenfield wants to beef up Pell Grants to subsidize college tuition

Education as we know it is nothing like we’re used to right now.​

Kids across the country are taking classes from home instead of school.​

High school students worry that changes to pass-fail grading systems will hurt their chances of getting into college.​

Then there’s the cost of going to college altogether.​

Theresa Greenfield has a few ideas about dealing with that if she’s elected to the United States Senate.​

This is the third part of our conversation on 4 The Record.

Education

Greenfield outlines some of her education policies on her website.​

There is a student loan crisis when it comes to college.​

She supports fully funding Pell Grants.​

Greenfield explained her stance, how much of higher education she thinks should be subsidized by the federal government and what she would try to do for students who are drowning in debt.

​

Environment

​

​Greenfield’s environmental policy is somewhat vague on her website.​

There is no specific legislation she supports.

​

Greenfield says she would try to secure money for infrastructure that could protect Iowa from the impact of climate change.​

But does she support the Green New Deal?

Watch that answer and the full conversation in the video above.

