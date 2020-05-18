Theresa Greenfield’s history of personal loss motivating factor in Senate run



Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.

I started by asking her about the challenges that go with being the frontrunner in the race, coming into the primary as the choice of the Democratic Party establishment with the most money by far.​

She veered off course and shared some of her personal reasons for running.​ You can watch that part of the conversation in the video above.​

