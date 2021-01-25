Thoms hints at movement in developing portion of old Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my conversation with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.
At the end of our discussion on this week’s 4 The Record, Thoms made reference to some movement for developing the old vacant Watch Tower Plaza.
Watch the video above for the full discussion on new talks for developing the property on 11th Street and why developers haven’t yet seen it as a worthwhile investment.
