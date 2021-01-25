Thoms hopeful local governments not left out of next pandemic relief package from Congress

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

The last time we spoke, Congress had yet to adopt the latest pandemic relief measure.

Everyone anticipated it would include relief for state and local governments.

A relief package passed without it.

Now the Biden administration proposes new legislation that would provide $350 billion for state and local governments.

Thoms discussed how much the last legislation hurt and how confident he is that it will be addressed this time.

It’s been a challenge for businesses in Illinois dealing with tougher restrictions than their counterparts in Iowa.

Some of those restrictions got lifted.

Bars and restaurants can have some customers.

Thoms talked about the impact he thinks that could have for Rock Island, how much the pandemic has changed how he approaches trying to attract new business.

