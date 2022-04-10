We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

Another decision by the city this year that brought some controversy involves the statue of Chief Black Hawk on the old Watch Tower Plaza lot.

The council agreed to donate it to the Black Hawk Bank & Trust branch in Milan.

“The bank approached us with this idea …. It was a unanimous call by the city council to donate it to the bank and put it in this nice setting,” Thoms said.

But other groups did not support that move. We talk about the donation and more about the statue with Mayor Thoms in the video.

