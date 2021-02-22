Thurgood Brooks plans team approach if elected Rock Island mayor

Suggests options like micro-farming, co-op retail and sports complex for old Watch Tower Plaza

Just as you thought you were done with elections for a while, more are on the way in a matter of weeks.

Races for mayor and city council will be on the ballot for Illinois in April.

Two mayoral races in the Quad Cities are contested.

We will have conversations with all of the candidates before the elections.

One of those races is for Rock Island mayor.

Incumbent Mike Thoms is being challenged by Thurgood Brooks.

He’s 27 years old, a Rock Island native, graduated from Rock Island High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Western Illinois University with a minor in political science.

Brooks spent a couple of years after college as a financial representative and personal banker and worked for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center the past three years as a family advocate.

He also founded a group called The Resolution last year that focuses on improving race relations with police.

Brooks is passionate and involved in the community. Clearly, he’s determined to facilitate change.

He has a detailed strategic vision outlined on his website to learn more about his ideas.

His big challenge in his run for mayor will be to motivate voters, taking on an incumbent.

That makes most challengers an underdog.

Brooks shared with us on this week’s 4 The Record why he thinks he can win and what it will take. He also discussed how he counters critics who say he’s too young and doesn’t have enough experience to be mayor.

Rock Island has struggled economically in recent years. There hasn’t been nearly as much growth as the other Quad Cities.

Few new jobs and not as much tax revenue for the city.

Brooks talked about what he would do to change that.

One area that’s been a thorn in the side of Rock Island is the old Watch Tower Plaza property.

The city invested millions of dollars to clear the property and make it ready for developers.

It’s a problem the current mayor inherited.

Brooks supports utilizing that property for urban micro-farming and retail co-op businesses.

That’s a much different idea than we’ve heard for that property.

Brooks shared how he’d sell that to voters and why voters should think he can get different results than the past two mayors.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.