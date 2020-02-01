Tom Steyer joined race late unhappy with other candidates

Democratic hopeful originally said he would not run

We come to you with the Iowa Caucuses days away.

We spent the last year working to bring you as many as the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates as possible.

Now, all of that is about to come to a head.

We don’t expect any surprises in the Republican race.

The interesting thing to follow will be to see whether Bill Weld or Joe Walsh get any traction against President Donald Trump.

It’s anybody’s guess who will take Iowa among the Democrats.

Now down to 11 after John Delaney dropped out three days before the caucuses.

No one campaigned longer than him.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden lead the polls.

Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar picked up big newspaper endorsements.

Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg developed a strong following.

Mike Bloomberg and Deval Patrick haven’t campaigned in Iowa. They’re focused on Super Tuesday.

Undecided voters could be the tipping point in Iowa.

A big question is how many Democrats will stay in the race after Monday.

One man who has plenty of money and spent a lot of it is Tom Steyer.

He’s born and raised in New York City.

Steyer graduated from Yale University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science.

Then earned his MBA from Stanford University.

Steyer made his living in the investment world.

His early professonal career included stops at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Steyer founded the hedge fund called Farallon Capital in the mid 1980s.

That’s where he made his incredible fortune.

The company was managing $20 billion by the time he left.

Seven years ago he launched the progressive political action committee called Next Gen America to motivate young voters on issues like climate, health care and immigration.

You probably know him best for being the man behind the impeachment ads on TV trying to get Donald Trump removed from office.

Make no mistake, Steyer has money — a lot of money.

He already spent more than $100 million on his presidential campaign.

Advertisements bought him name recognition that paid off in the polls and put him up on the debate stages.

He’s polling well in some of the early states.

I had a long conversation with Steyer when he came through the Quad Cities on Thursday.

Decision to run

Steyer went public last January to announce in front of the media he was not running for president to focus all of his energy on removing the president from office.

Fast forward to July: He joined the presidential race.

Steyer explained the switch and what he would say to people who question whether he can be decisive.

Experience

Democrats are united about one thing specifically: Getting rid of Donald Trump.

But, he’s a billionaire without any experience in public office.

Steyer questions his financial status, but… he’s a billionaire without any experience in public office.

So why does Steyer think the country should have another rich man as president without practical experience to lead the government?

Ads

Steyer has blanketed the airwaves with political ads.

The website Open Secrets reports he already spent more than $100 million on his campaign.

Steyer answered if he was trying to buy his way to the White House.

Better to not run?

There are a lot of Democrats who think you could do a lot more for his party by not running and devoting his money to helping Democrats get elected to Congress and state legislatures across the country.

Steyer maintained he can do both.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

