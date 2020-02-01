Tom Steyer on 4 The Record

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer appeared on 4 The Record with Local 4 News Anchor Jim Niedelman. Here are the conversations from that show.
- Tom Steyer joined race late unhappy with other candidates
- Steyer on GOP tax policy: ‘They’ve waged war on working families for 40 years’
- Steyer on climate: ‘Do I wish I figured it out sooner? Yes!’
- Billionaire candidate Steyer: ‘I’m gonna leave the campsite better than I found it’
- Tom Steyer wants big tech to get permission to use your data
- Presidential hopeful Steyer supports leaving small numbers of troops in Afghanistan & Iraq
- Steyer on interrupting Sanders-Warren feud: ‘Don’t be a snitch’
