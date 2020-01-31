Tom Steyer wants big tech to get permission to use your data

Thanks for clicking on this web extra. My interview with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer covered a lot of ground.

I wanted to know how the former hedge fund manager would deal with big technology.

Steye explained where he stood on the business approaches for big tech like Amazon, Google and Facebook and do they need to be broken up like Elizabeth Warren suggests and how he would protect the data of Americans that now gets exposed by hackers on a regular basis.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

