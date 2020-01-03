Top 4 The Record stories of 2019

4 The Record
Posted: / Updated:

Here are the most popular 4 The Record stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2019 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.

Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers and we look forward to you joining us even more in 2020.  

Top 4 The Record stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story