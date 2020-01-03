Top 4 The Record stories of 2019

Here are the most popular 4 The Record stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2019 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.
Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers and we look forward to you joining us even more in 2020.
Top 4 The Record stories
- Democrat Andrew Yang promises every American $1,000 a month if president
- Mayor Thoms has slight concern Rock Island could be known as pot central in Quad Cities
- I-74 bridge arches require engineering precision
- Bernie Sanders opposes anti-Israel BDS movement, also opposes Netanyahu
- Iowa lawmakers could feel pot pressure after Illinois legalization
- Illinois Reps Swanson & Halpin don’t expect daylight saving time proposal to resurface
- Klipsch credits cooperation for Shenanigan’s shutdown
- More cameras & bullet tracing technology part of Mike Matson’s anti-crime agenda
- I-74 bridge delays not hurting Moline development plans
- Bustos faces challenges beyond elections in DCCC role