Top prosecutor hopefuls weigh reliance on grand juries

Rock Island County State’s attorney candidates Ronald Stradt and Calvin Dane joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Let’s address a legal issue.

One area where current State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal made a noticeable change during her tenure so far is her preference to utilize grand juries for indictments rather than the public prelminary hearings to hold suspects over for trial.

Stradt and Dane discussed their stances and why they prefer that option?

Another issue that’s now a national debate directly impacts prosecutor’s offices is the use of cash bail.

The system impacts low-income suspects disproportionately.

People arrested of crimes and can’t afford bail wind up sitting in jail for months and perhaps years waiting for trials on charges they might not have committed.

There is legislation proposed to change this in Illinois.

Dane and Stradt shared their positions and what they see as the fairest and safest approach.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.