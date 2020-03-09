Transparency & timing important to maintain trust in use of force cases

Calvin Dane and Ronald Stradt, two of the four Democrats running for Rock Island County State’s Attorney, joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation. This is the third part of that interview.

Prosecutors need to have a strong working relationship with law enforcement and it can be strained at times.

They try to put the people they arrest for crimes in prison, but we’ve seen cases where officers are called into question for their actions, like their use of lethal force — it doesn’t have to be deadly.

The standard to justify officers for their actions is that they have to “feel” their life is in danger.

There are cases when it’s not clear there’s reason for that fear.

These cases are often reviewed by prosecutors offices in adjoining jurisdictions.

An overwhelming amount of the actions of the officers are justified.

There are calls for reviewing the standard by civil rights organizations.

Stradt and Dane address whether the current standard is adequate, if there should be a review and how they would approach these cases.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

