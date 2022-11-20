Host Jim Niedelman talks about Donald Trump’s announcement to run for re-election with Vice Chairman of the Scott County Republican Party Rob Edel and former Rock Island Mayor Makr Schwiebert, a Democrat.

Our “4 the Records” panelists discuss the effects of Trump’s campaign and they talk about the SAFE-T Act, too.

“Republicans have a lot to be excited about right now …. I look forward to allowing the process to play out,” Edel said. “At this time, Trump does remain the front runner.”

“It’s kind of trying to snatch victory form the jaws of defeat to claim that this was a victory for the Republicans, and Donald Trump was the leader of that,” Schwiebert said.

Click on the video to hear what else they have to say.

