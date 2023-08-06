This week brought the third indictment against former president Donald Trump.

An argument can be made these are the most serious charges filed by prosecutors, essentially accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election results.

Now more division among the Republican Presidential candidates has come to the surface in response to this case.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott refer to it as a weaponization of government. However, DeSantis admitted he hasn’t read the indictment.

Vivek Ramaswamy criticizes all of the cases against Trump and promises to pardon him if elected.

People like former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Trump should stop campaigning until the cases are resolved.

Former congressman Will Hurd says Trump is running to stay out of prison.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been Trump’s biggest critic, saying he violated his oath and brought shame to the Presidency.

Host Jim NIedelman returns with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“I think what any candidate should be doing is looking for justice and seeing this through,” Mielke said. “I think the public is seeing this as a political ping-pong ball, or football.”

“I think the identity of the Republican Party has been seriously tarnished for the past six years by one Donald Trump,” Schwiebert said. “Some of his followers appear almost like cult followers.”

To hear more of what our panelists have to say, click on the link.

Now we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about the different responses from the Republican presidential candidates that support and criticize Donald Trump after this week’s indictment against him?

Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.