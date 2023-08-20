Republicans running for president will meet for their first debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Eight of the candidates are qualified to be on stage. One of them might be a no-show. That’s former President Donald Trump.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican

Donald Trump is the front-runner in the polls. We know front-runners tend to be the target of criticism from their challengers in debates. And there’s a lot of ammunition to go after Donald Trump.

“I think he owes it to the people of Iowa to come here and answer questions just like the other presidential candidates are going to be doing,” Millage said.

“The Republican Party debate probably ought to be how to cut (Trump) loose,” McNeil said.

