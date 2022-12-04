Donald Trump’s recent meal with some controversial guests forces Republicans into uncomfortable positions.

Illinois tackles its unemployment debt.

And a study found some workers in Iowa are getting shorted on their paychecks, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

We’ll get into that with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Democratic Political Consultant Kevin Perkins.

“I think there needs to be some protections for families that are working and are sometimes asked to do some things off the clock,” Perkins said.

“My wife and I employ dozens of people in the state of Iowa,” Grubbs said. “It’s not difficult for an employer to reach out to the Iowa Department of Labor if they run into a situation.”

Now we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week. How should Republicans respond to Donald Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes? Email us at 4therecord@whbf.com and let us know what you think.

