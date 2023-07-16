Illinois wants you to be nice in hotels. In fact, it’s the law.

We’ve got more to talk about when it comes to abortion.

A U. S. senator prevents the military from filling openings in higher ranks because of its abortion policy.

And Iowa state lawmakers adopt their latest version of a six-week abortion ban.

Host Jim Niedelman addresses that with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Jaclyn Dooley, first vice chair of the Rock Island County Republican Party.

“We have a lot of, essentially. maternal deserts where there are no obstetricians practicing,” Pence said.

“Iowa wants to make it clear. They want to join with other conservative states,” Dooley said.

