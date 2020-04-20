U.S. Senate candidate Kimberly Graham wants to have a Zoom party with you​

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my interview with Kimberly Graham.
The Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa is the only candidate in the primary in the progressive wing of the party.
I asked her if she expects that to pay off politically.
Graham addressed if she is banking on the other candidates splitting the moderate vote so she can advance to the general election by winning the progressives.
COVID-19
There’s no avoiding the impact this pandemic has on campaigning.
Iowans love having that personal connection with candidates.
Graham outlined what she is doing to get out her message besides interviews like this and how personal she can get.
