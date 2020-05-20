U.S. Senate candidates on 4 The Record

1  of  5
All four Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa have appeared on 4 The Record to discuss the issues with Jim Niedelman.

Theresa Greenfield

Greenfield doesn’t feel pressure as frontrunner in Iowa’s Democratic Senate race
Senate hopeful Greenfield stresses testing, tracing and PPE to assure safety in pandemic
Theresa Greenfield wants to beef up Pell Grants to subsidize college tuition
Theresa Greenfield’s history of personal loss motivating factor in Senate run
Democrat Greenfield pushes public option over Medicare for All in U.S. Senate race​

Michael Franken

Democrat Senate hopeful Franken touts he’s ready for Washington ‘without training wheels’
Retired admiral running for U.S. Senate in Iowa left military because he didn’t want to work for Trump
Franken sees QC as major player in new climate economy if elected to U.S. Senate
Franken on 100-round magazines for guns: ‘Tell me why that’s needed’
Franken on health care: ‘The way we treat each other in society is a national security issue’

Eddie Mauro

Mauro touts teaching, coaching, business experience in Iowa Senate race​
Democrat Eddie Mauro outlines pandemic policies he wants to bring to DC​
Democrat Senate hopeful proposes medical style Peace Corps for pandemics
Senate hopeful Eddie Mauro sees farmers as part of climate solution
Former Reds MLB scout Mauro distances himself from team’s failures​

Kimberly Graham

Senate hopeful Graham doesn’t buy underdog label or any label for that matter
Iowa Senate candidate Graham calls Americans’ one-time stimulus payment ‘absolutely offensive’​
Graham on health care: Should work like ‘going to a public library’
U.S. Senate candidate Kimberly Graham wants to have a Zoom party with you​
Kimberly Graham wants to raise pay for rank & file military​

