Illinois among blue states stressed by migrants sent from border states

Nothing seems to come easy for Republicans when it comes to settling on a Speaker of the House.

Tax cuts in Iowa are on the way after the latest report of a surplus.

And the Illinois governor puts pressure on the President for help deal with migrants. Now the President will allow the border wall to be built.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to all that with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker openly admitted recently his state is having problems managing the influx of migrants sent there from southern states, some along the border with Mexico.

Pritzker called on President Biden for more federal resources to establish a coordinated response.

Democrats in other states made similar requests.

It’s hard to deny this is a brilliant political strategy by Republican governors for blue states to feel their pain. President Biden responded ultimately by lifting his ban on building the border wall to calls of hypocrisy from Republicans.

“I think our immigration system is broken, especially for our asylum seekers,” Pence said. “It is creating a burden for the states.”

“The wall works,” Kaufmann said. “There are terrorists that are crossing our unguarded border, there’s no doubt about that.”

To hear more from our panelists, click on the video.

We want to hear from you, too, and that brings us to our question of the week. What do you think about President Biden changing his mind and giving the go-ahead to build a border wall? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.