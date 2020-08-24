Undecideds targeted in high-profile GOP endorsements for Biden

Joe Biden is trying to make the argument he will reach across party lines as president.

He points to his career in the U.S. Senate as evidence.

Biden has some Republicans in his camp.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich is one of them, who says Donald Trump needs to go.

“We’re being taken down the wrong road by a president who has pitted one against the other,” Kasich said. “He’s unlike all of our best leaders before him who worked to unite us, to bridge our differences and lead us to a united America. I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

Kasich broke tradition this week when he spoke at the convention and announced he will vote for Biden.

It’s almost blasphemy in today’s political climate.

You can add Colin Powell, John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and billionaire Meg Whitman among the Republicans publicly endorsing biden.

It’s not unprecedented.

Democrat Joe Lieberman endorsed John McCain.

Clearly this is an attempt by the Biden campaign to appeal to centrists.

Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil joined 4 The Record this week to discuss the Democratic National Convention.

McNeil and Millage discussed the impact these voices have and if it suggests this election will be more about Trump than policies.

Question of the week